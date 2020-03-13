SOILWORK Releases New Single, 'Desperado'

March 13, 2020

Swedish metallers SOILWORK have released a brand new song called "Desperado". It is the second installment in SOILWORK's "Feverish" triology, which might also eventually end up becoming a so far unknown entity.

Commented the band: "'Desperado', just like 'Feverish', is a song about how a single emotion can overtake your entire being, and consume you like an almost sentient force. 'Desperado' is about what lies behind and beyond, the places you normally avoid. But they will always be there. 'Desperado' is shock rock and metal mayhem for those of us who long for a way out."

"Desperado" was written and composed by David Andersson. It was recorded at SolnaSound Recordings in Stockholm with Simon Johansson and The Panic Room, Skövde with Thomas Plec Johansson. Violin was recorded by Rachel Hall. "Desperado" was produced by SOILWORK and Thomas Plec Johansson and mixed and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson. René U Valdes produced and directed the music video.

At the time of the "Feverish" release, it was announced that SOILWORK would issue "The Feverish Trinity" over the coming months, a trilogy of songs with accompanying videos that, according to the band, would "celebrate the Babylonian Death Goddesses that once made the world a more Feverish and exciting place."

SOILWORK's eleventh studio album, "Verkligheten", was released in January 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The first-edition digipack, as well as the vinyl versions, also contained the exclusive "Underworld" EP, containing four more songs. The digipack version also featured special artwork with lavish foil print.

"Verkligheten" was SOILWORK's first to feature drummer Bastian Thusgaard, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016.


