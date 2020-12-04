SOILWORK Releases Music Video For 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic' Title Track

Swedish metallers SOILWORK have released the official music video for "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the title track of their new EP, which comes out today (Friday, December 4) via Nuclear Blast.

SOILWORK's musical and their philosophical approach on the new EP does not only close the circle of the "The Feverish Trinity" but also invites the listener to dive deep into the most primal element: Water. Starting with "Feverish" and ending with "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the whole EP is a journey from the rage of individuals to the search for something that replaces religion.

Guitarist David Andersson explains: "From the desire of 'Feverish', the urge of 'Desperado', the determinism of 'Death Diviner', the insights and questions of 'The Nothingness And The Devil' and the acceptance and spiritual searching of 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'. The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow's hierarchy of needs. It's all about realizing that we're all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together. Because in the end, we're all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn't really made for us. The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension."

"A Whisp Of The Atlantic" track listing:

01. A Whisp Of The Atlantic

02. Feverish

03. Desperado

04. Death Diviner

05. The Nothingness And The Devil

