SOILWORK Releases Music Video For 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic' Title Track

December 4, 2020 0 Comments

SOILWORK Releases Music Video For 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic' Title Track

Swedish metallers SOILWORK have released the official music video for "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the title track of their new EP, which comes out today (Friday, December 4) via Nuclear Blast.

SOILWORK's musical and their philosophical approach on the new EP does not only close the circle of the "The Feverish Trinity" but also invites the listener to dive deep into the most primal element: Water. Starting with "Feverish" and ending with "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the whole EP is a journey from the rage of individuals to the search for something that replaces religion.

Guitarist David Andersson explains: "From the desire of 'Feverish', the urge of 'Desperado', the determinism of 'Death Diviner', the insights and questions of 'The Nothingness And The Devil' and the acceptance and spiritual searching of 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'. The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow's hierarchy of needs. It's all about realizing that we're all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together. Because in the end, we're all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn't really made for us. The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension."

"A Whisp Of The Atlantic" track listing:

01. A Whisp Of The Atlantic
02. Feverish
03. Desperado
04. Death Diviner
05. The Nothingness And The Devil


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).