SOILWORK Announces New Bassist RASMUS EHRNBORN

Swedish metallers SOILWORK have announced the addition of bassist Rasmus Ehrnborn to their ranks.

The band states: "We are pleased to finally welcome Rasmus Ehrnborn to the SOILWORK family and announce him as our official bass player and full-time member of the band.

"Rasmus has been onstage with us ever since the 2019 'Verkligheten' campaign and recorded our EP 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic' as well as our upcoming album that is due this year. Rasmus is a world-class musician and has truly become an important member of the band, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this new constellation".

Ehrnborn adds: "For me, joining SOILWORK as a full-time member is a bit of a dream come true as I've been a big fan of the band for many years. Their musicianship and songwriting is out of this world, and after touring and recording with the guys these past few years I've come to consider them all dear friends. I'm humbled and proud to be a part of the next chapter of SOILWORK."

SOILWORK is putting the finishing touches on its new studio album to be released later this year.

SOILWORK 2022 is:

Björn "Speed" Strid – vocals

David Andersson – guitars

Sven Karlsson – keyboards

Sylvain Coudret – guitars

Bastian Thusgaard – drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn – bass

SOILWORK was formed in Helsingborg in 1995. Following two highly acclaimed albums, "Steel Bath Suicide" (1998) and "The Chainheart Machine" (1999) on Listenable Records, SOILWORK joined the Nuclear Blast roster in 2001. The band's unique blend of melodic metal developed at a staggering rate as they released a new bombshell each year, touring aggressively throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Some of the highlights included Ozzfest alongside headliners BLACK SABBATH and IRON MAIDEN and an arena tour with LAMB OF GOD and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE. Their latest release was the aforementioned "A Whisp Of The Atlantic" EP, featuring the 16-minute-title track.