SODOM To Release 'Genesis XIX' Album In November; Cover Artwork And Track Listing Unveiled

German thrash metal veterans SODOM will release their new album, "Genesis XIX", on November 27 via SPV/Steamhammer. The LP was recorded at Woodhouse Studio in Hagen, Germany by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel. The cover artwork was illustrated again by Joe Petagno.

"Genesis XIX" will be made available as a CD digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, exclusive bundle versions with mask (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream.

"Genesis XIX" track listing:

01. Blind Superstition (1:02)

02. Sodom & Gomorrah (4:06)

03. Euthanasia (3:54)

04. Genesis XIX (7:09)

05. Nicht Mehr Mein Land (4:29)

06. Glock N' Roll (5:02)

07. The Harponeer (7:10)

08. Dehumanized (3:53)

09. Occult Perpetrator (4:53)

10. Waldo & Pigpen (6:26)

11. Indoctrination (3:10)

12. Friendly Fire (3:36)

This past January, SODOM recruited Toni Merkel as its new drummer. He joined the band as the replacement for Stefan "Husky" Hüskens, who announced his departure from SODOM less than two weeks earlier.

In a statement explaining his exit from SODOM, Hüskens said that "some changes" at his full-time job, "as well as a few other matters," were to blame for his decision to leave.

Last November, SODOM released a new EP, "Out Of The Frontline Trench", via SPV/Steamhammer. The effort contained three brand new tracks as well as new recordings (studio and live) of two SODOM classics.

Joining frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such on the EP were guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (also formerly of KREATOR, ASSASSIN) and Yorck Segatz (BEYONDITION) plus Hüskens.

Blackfire previously played with SODOM on the seminal albums "Persecution Mania", "Mortal Way Of Live" and "Agent Orange".

Former SODOM guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost and drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald released a joint statement in January 2018 claiming that they were fired from the band by Tom via messaging platform WhatsApp even before Tom had a chance to hear any of the material the duo had been working on for the group's next album.