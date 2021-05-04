SODOM To Release 'Bombenhagel' EP In August

German thrash metal veterans SODOM will release a new EP, "Bombenhagel", on August 20 via Steamhammer/SPV. The effort will be made available on CD, 12-inch vinyl and as a digital download. The pre-sale will start on May 21.

"Bombenhagel" was the title of a song from SODOM's second studio album, "Persecution Mania", which came out in 1987.

SODOM's latest studio LP, "Genesis XIX", came out last November via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.

SODOM bassist/vocalist Thomas "Angelripper" Such described "Genesis XIX" as "one of the toughest and most diverse studio recordings that SODOM have ever released." He is joined in the band's current lineup by guitarists Frank Blackfire and Yorck Segatz as well as new addition, drummer Toni Merkel.

"Our riff suppliers, Yorck and Frank, are totally different types of musicians," Angelripper said. "Yorck is a died-in-the-wool metalhead who grew up with thrash music. Frank, on the other hand, also integrates blues and rock elements into his style, including the occasional Frank Marino or Rory Gallagher quotation, and writes songs that could have featured in the same or a similar way on 'Agent Orange'. These are the diverse influences that make 'Genesis XIX' what it is."

Photo by Moritz "Mumpi" Künster