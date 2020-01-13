SODOM Drummer STEFAN 'HUSKY' HÜSKENS Exits Band

Drummer drummer Stefan "Husky" Hüskens has announced his departure from German thrash metal veterans SODOM.

Hüskens said in a statement: "Unfortunately, I have to tell you that I have to leave SODOM. Due to some changes at my full-time job, as well as a few other matters, I do not see any chance of continuing to crush the skins for SODOM in the future. I had a great time, I am proud of what we have achieved and I thank Onkel Tom Angelripper, Yorck Segatz and Frank Blackfire, and the entire crew for many extremely awesome moments. It was an honour to be part of one of my two all-time fave bands during the last two years. There are always important decisions in life and this is one of them! Thanks for everything ...!"

SODOM said in separate statement: "We sincerely regret his decision, but we respect the inducing circumstances. Sometimes even we have to admit that musical achievements are not everything in life. Against all odds of the modern music business, this music will forever enrich our lives. That has always been his motto.

"We are looking back at two successful and crucial years, which have not only added to the history of our band, but will also shape it for years to come.

"We wish him all the best for his musical, professional and private endeavours. He will of course remain a loyal colleague and trusted friend, backing us in word and deed with his musical expertise and vast knowledge of the metal scene.

"Glückauf, dear Husky, as we use to say in the Ruhr Area!"

This past November, SODOM released a new EP, "Out Of The Frontline Trench", via SPV/Steamhammer. The effort contained three brand new tracks as well as new recordings (studio and live) of two SODOM classics.

Joining frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such on the EP were guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (also formerly of KREATOR, ASSASSIN) and Yorck Segatz (BEYONDITION) plus Hüskens (ASPHYX, DESASTER).

Blackfire previously played with SODOM on the seminal albums "Persecution Mania", "Mortal Way Of Live" and "Agent Orange".

Former SODOM guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost and drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald released a joint statement in January 2018 claiming that they were fired from the band by Tom via messaging platform WhatsApp even before Tom had a chance to hear any of the material the duo had been working on for the group's next album.