SODOM Completes Mixing 'Genesis XIX' Album

German thrash metal veterans SODOM have finished mixing their new album, "Genesis XIX", at Woodhouse Studio in Hagen, Germany with producer Siggi Bemm. The LP is expected later in the year via SPV/Steamhammer.

This past January, SODOM recruited Toni Merkel as its new drummer. He joined the band as the replacement for Stefan "Husky" Hüskens, who announced his departure from SODOM less than two weeks earlier.

In a statement explaining his exit from SODOM, Hüskens said that "some changes" at his full-time job, "as well as a few other matters," were to blame for his decision to leave.

Last November, SODOM released a new EP, "Out Of The Frontline Trench", via SPV/Steamhammer. The effort contained three brand new tracks as well as new recordings (studio and live) of two SODOM classics.

Joining frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such on the EP were guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (also formerly of KREATOR, ASSASSIN) and Yorck Segatz (BEYONDITION) plus Hüskens.

Blackfire previously played with SODOM on the seminal albums "Persecution Mania", "Mortal Way Of Live" and "Agent Orange".

Former SODOM guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost and drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald released a joint statement in January 2018 claiming that they were fired from the band by Tom via messaging platform WhatsApp even before Tom had a chance to hear any of the material the duo had been working on for the group's next album.

