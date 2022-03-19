SNOT's MIKEY DOLING Calls Out LIMP BIZKIT's FRED DURST Over Upcoming Tour: 'How Dare You, Man?'

SNOT guitarist Mikey Doling has blasted LIMP BIZKIT for agreeing to take the rap artist $NOT out as one of the support acts on its spring 2022 tour.

On Wednesday (March 16), LIMP BIZKIT announced that it will return to the road this April for the month-long "Still Sucks Tour". The AEG Presents trek will kick off in the band's former home state of Florida and will include a stop in New York City at Madison Square Garden (May 13) as well as cross-country shows in Baltimore (May 15) and Las Vegas (May 28) before concluding with a Los Angeles-area date (Ontario on May 31). LIMP BIZKIT will be supported by SCOWL, WARGASM UK, $NOT, DYING WISH and YUNG GRAVY for various shows.

Earlier today, Doling shared a video message on his social media in which he called out LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst — whom he referred to as a "friend" — for seemingly having approved the addition of $NOT to LIMP BIZKIT's upcoming tour.

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Mikey Doling here from the real SNOT. I'm making this video because there is a young rapper kid out there calling himself $NOT. I heard about him about a year and a half ago. [I] didn't think nothing of it because he was in the hip-hop world, rapper — different worlds altogether. Well, now he has stepped into our lane, and I need to address it.

"LIMP BIZKIT just posted [dates for] a new tour, and they are taking this rapper kid named $NOT on tour with them," he continued. "And I wanted to say to [LIMP BIZKIT frontman] Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man? You were friends with SNOT. SNOT loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait, late SNOT frontman] went on stage with you in Boston. And you know the incident I'm talking about. We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music [and] all that, and all these years later you take an artist named $NOT on tour with you? What the fuck is that, man? Bullshit.

"So, yeah. I had to address it," Doling added. "That's my two cents. And to that fake $NOT kid — [extends middle finger] right there, brother. There's only one fucking SNOT. Get some."

The 24-year-old $NOT, who was born in New York to Haitian and Dominican parents as Edy Edouard, and lived in the city until age 7, spent most of his life in Lake Worth, Florida, and still resides in the Sunshine State.

SNOT disbanded in 1998 following the death of singer Lynn Strait, putting an end to a career that generated considerable promise but only one studio album, the 1997 Geffen Records release "Get Some". Also killed was the band's mascot Dobbs, Strait's dog who adorned the cover of SNOT's debut album. The band had been writing material for its sophomore CD and had completed ten songs at the time of Strait's tragic passing. As a memorial to Strait, SNOT eventually decided to release those tracks, with lyrics and guest vocals provided by a host of stars from the alt-metal community. The resulting album, "Strait Up", was a fitting tribute from Strait's peers and friends, featuring members of LIMP BIZKIT, KORN, SLIPKNOT, SEVENDUST, (HED) P.E., COAL CHAMBER, SUGAR RAY, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SOULFLY, and more.

In 2014, SNOT recruited Carl Bensley (VITIATE, CONSUME THE FIRE) to sing for the band following the departure of Tommy "Vext" Cummings (ex-BAD WOLVES, DIVINE HERESY).

Vext fronted SNOT in 2008-2009 before he and guitarist Sonny Mayo exited the group amid "strained relationships."

