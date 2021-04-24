SMASHING PUMPKINS Guitarist JEFF SCHROEDER Records Theme Song For NWA's 'When Our Shadows Fall' Pay-Per-View

April 24, 2021 0 Comments

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a second live and worldwide television event, "When Our Shadows Fall", presented exclusively on FITE. Set to take place on June 6 at 4 p.m. EST, "When Our Shadows Fall" will feature NWA stars such as world's heavyweight champion Nick Aldis and national champion Chris Adonis, plus women's champion and AEW star Serena Deeb. Also appearing will be NWA tag champions Aron Stevens and Kratos, TV tile champion Pope, and Kamille, Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus with his manager Austin Idol, Thunder Rosa, Thom Latimer, Tim Storm, Taryn Terrell and Melina — all scheduled and ready for in-ring action.

"When Our Shadows Fall" will feature an exclusive and newly recorded effort from SMASHING PUMPKINS guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who was asked by his PUMPKINS bandmate, and NWA president, Billy Corgan to write a song representing the PPV's dark and ominous circus-like theme.

Says Corgan: "We ask our fans from all over the globe to join us as we continue to build on the 73-years-and-counting tradition of the National Wrestling Alliance. It's an awesome legacy to have to navigate, but as you've seen recently with Triller's headline-making acquisition of FITE, the future of television and live broadcast events is in the digital sphere."

So join NWA hosts Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Velvet Sky, Kyle Davis and May Valentine, live and glittering from GPB Studios in Atlanta. Only on PPV from FITE.

Click here to pre-order "When Our Shadows Fall".

Schroeder joined SMASHING PUMPKINS in 2007 and has been Corgan's only consistent bandmate since then.

