SMASHING PUMPKINS Cancel 'Rock Invasion 2' Tour

June 9, 2020 0 Comments

SMASHING PUMPKINS have canceled their previously announced "Rock Invasion 2" tour. The trek was originally scheduled for the spring but was postponed until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The group announced the cancelation in a social media post on Monday (June 8). They wrote: "Though this decision did not come easily, it is our top priority to maintain the safety and health of our fans, crew, and venue staff. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase."

SMASHING PUMPKINS were also supposed to play several festivals — including Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival — and open for GUNS N' ROSES this summer.

SMASHING PUMPKINS recently recorded their new album in Nashville. The new disc will be the follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." , which was SMASHING PUMPKINS' first in over 18 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

PUMPKINS' 2018 "Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour" reportedly sold over 300,000 tickets across North America and saw them playing sold-out arena shows at venues, including The Forum, United Center and Madison Square Garden. The tour was the band's first in nearly two decades to feature Corgan, Chamberlin and Iha, alongside Schroeder, bassist Jack Bates and keyboardist Katie Cole.

Corgan released his latest solo album, "Cotillions", in November via his own Martha's Music label. Like 2017's "Ogilala", the disc was issued under his full name, William Patrick Corgan.

It is with heavy hearts that we must announce The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 tour will no longer be taking place....

Posted by The Smashing Pumpkins on Monday, June 8, 2020

