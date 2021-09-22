SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN To Sell Music Gear Used On 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness'

Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, announced today that it is partnering with Billy Corgan to sell a collection of music gear used throughout his career. Beginning on Wednesday, September 29, the official Billy Corgan Reverb shop will include guitars, synthesizers, amps, guitar pedals, and more from his albums and tours with the SMASHING PUMPKINS and ZWAN.

The official Billy Corgan Reverb shop will feature more than 100 pieces of music gear, including a pair of Kurzweil K2500 synthesizers that were used to create "Adore" and the "Machina" albums ("Machina/The Machines Of God" and "Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music"). The synths were also used on tour to support "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness", "Adore" and the "Machina" albums.

Other music gear in the shop will include:

* Two gold Marshall JMP-1 preamps. "These vintage pieces are straight out of the '90s and were used in the studio and on tour to support 'Siamese Dream' and 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness'," said Corgan.

* Three 1980s ADA MP-1 preamps, two of which were used on the SMASHING PUMPKINS' debut album "Gish". "I would run it into a Marshall head. That was my main sound from '89 or '90 through '92," Corgan said.

* A Drawmer 1960 stereo compressor that was the main compressor in Corgan's home studio. "I used it on all my home demos, from 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' to the 'Machina' albums," he said.

* A Sequential Circuit Prophet 10 synthesizer that was featured on "Adore" and the "Machina" albums, as well as the recent "Cyr" album, according to Corgan.

* Ten guitars, including a 1976 sunburst Fender Stratocaster, a Yamaha SA2200 custom-made for Corgan, a Harmony Rocket used on the "Oceania" album and tour, and a Taylor 855 12-string used in both studio and live renditions for songs from the "Machina" albums.

This is the second time Corgan has partnered with Reverb to get gear from his personal collection into the hands of fans through his official Reverb shop.

Corgan is among a growing number of artists that have partnered with Reverb, including Tom DeLonge, Dweezil Zappa, SONIC YOUTH and more.

To preview the gear that will be available in the official Billy Corgan Reverb shop and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on September 29, go to this location.