SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN Says He Started Work On Christmas Album A Couple Of Years Ago But He 'Junked It All'

In a new interview with journalist Jenniffer Weigel, SMASHING PUMPKINS mainman Billy Corgan was asked about the possibility of making a Christmas album, either as a solo artist or with his band. He responded (see video below): "I actually started a Christmas album a couple of years ago. We kind of did it quick, and I wasn't satisfied with the results, so I junked it all. But I had written some songs, and I had found some cool obscure songs, and picked a couple of classics that I liked. I hope we get around to it some time, but at the moment, it's completely stalled."

Corgan previously floated the idea of making a PUMPKINS Christmas album in a 2018 interview with USA Today. Asked at the time if the LP would include covers or be all original material, Billy said: "It would be a mixture. I have released two Christmas songs, and I was thinking it would be nice to re-record those in the context of the record we would make. It would be probably lean more acoustic. I would think it's a bit weird [to make] wild Christmas records. Although, I also like 'Jingle Bell Rock', which is basically 1950s rockabilly. But I don't know. When I think Christmas music, I tend to think something you want to put on and sit around the tree with the kids and not rock out to. I don't see us doing a rocking-out Christmas album."

Back in 1997, Corgan wrote and recorded "Christmastime" for "A Very Special Christmas 3".

SMASHING PUMPKINS' new album, "Cyr", was released in November via Sumerian Records. The 20-song follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was produced by Corgan. It features founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The "Cyr" title track premiered in late August. A second single, "The Colour Of Love", came out at the same time. Variety said the two tracks are "effortlessly taking their place alongside a catalog of cherished SMASHING PUMPKINS classics."

