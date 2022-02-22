SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce Spring 2022 'Rock Invasion 2 Tour'

SMASHING PUMPKINS have announced the dates for their spring 2022 "Rock Invasion 2 Tour". The 18-date trek will kick off at Memphis's Beale Street Music Festival and will include stops in such cities as Tucson, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Columbus before concluding on May 29 at Chillicothe, Illinois's Summer Camp Music Festival.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the pre-sale launching on Wednesday, February 23.

SMASHING PUMPKINS spring/summer 2022 tour dates:

Apr. 29 - May 01 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 02 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena

May 05 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 06 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 07 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

May 14 - Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 - Tucson, AZ @ [to be announced] *

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ [to be announced] *

May 18 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *

May 19-22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *

May 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *

May 24 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *

May 25 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *

May 27 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *

May 28 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

May 29 - Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

* With special guest BONES

SMASHING PUMPKINS' latest album, "Cyr", was released in November 2020 via Sumerian Records. The 20-song follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was produced by Corgan. It features founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Billy told Apple Music about "Cyr": "I think this is the music that's coming out now is the things that have taken root. We've gone back to just being ourselves. We're good pop assassins, and I think as long as we're sort of in that space, we're good. Anybody can ascribe anything they want to it as far as stylistically, but it bears repeating that what most of the general public knows of the band is really only one small slice of the band's music. The band's sort of width was a lot wider. So this falls quite comfortably in the music that we've made through the years."

