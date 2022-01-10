SMASHING PUMPKINS And STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Among Confirmed Artists For BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL

An eclectic beach-focused lineup of more than 55 top music artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae, and more has been announced for the third edition of BeachLife Festival, Los Angeles County's only coastal three-day immersive experience uniquely celebrating beach culture. Held May 13-15, 2022, Southern California's premier live music, art, and culinary experience takes place on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach, California.

Headliners WEEZER (Friday), THE SMASHING PUMPKINS (Saturday) and STEVE MILLER BAND (Sunday) will be joined by a wide range of talent rarely booked together for the same event, including 311, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, BLACK PUMAS, LORD HURON, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, COLD WAR KIDS and many more, performing on four stages.

All tickets for BeachLife Festival are on sale now at www.BeachLifeFestival.com.

The boutique, family-friendly destination event debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives. Based on the success of the 2019 and sold-out 2021 events, Forbes has dubbed BeachLife "the little festival that could."

BeachLife was co-founded by local Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with support from partner and SpeakEasy stage curator Jim Lindberg (PENNYWISE / solo artist / author) as an alternative offering to the typical festival, with high level attention to food & beverage, curation, and detail.

"Especially during these dynamic and uncertain times, BeachLife Festival has become something that the beach community can look forward to, breathe easy, and smile. Watching the greatest bands in the world with the ocean breeze of the Pacific and the sunset at our back is something that we never get tired of, and we look forward to sharing that experience again to a sold-out but spaced-out audience," said Sanford.

Lindberg said: "The Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy Stage was such a huge success that of course we have to bring it back this year. This time out we have our good friend the legendary Art Alexakis of EVERCLEAR, prolific punk rock singer/songwriter Joey Cape of LAGWAGON, Yotam Ben Horin of USELESS ID, Dan Kelly from FORTUNATE YOUTH and Moi Juarez from TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS, among many more. Just like last year, the Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy is going to be the place to be all weekend — just keep it in the family!"

The current music lineup for BeachLife Festival is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 13:

WEEZER

311

BLACK PUMAS

COLD WAR KIDS

MILKY CHANCE

CANNONS

ATLAS GENIUS

JIM LINDBERG (PENNYWISE)

LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS

THE AGGROLITES

HOIST THE COLORS

TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS (ACOUSTIC)

JOEY CAPE (LAGWAGON)

VELVET STARLINGS

YOTAM BEN HORIN (USELESS ID)

Saturday, May 14:

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

VANCE JOY

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

CAPITAL CITIES

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

MATISYAHU

SUGAR RAY

THE RECORD COMPANY

DONAVON FRANKENREITER

MAGIC!

PHANTOM PLANET

ART ALEXAKIS (EVERCLEAR)

RITA WILSON

JEREMY BUCK

THE CHARITIES

FEED THE KITTY

Sunday, May 15:

STEVE MILLER BAND

SHERYL CROW

LORD HURON

UB40 FEAT. ALI CAMPBELL

JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND

OZOMATLI

KARL DENSON'S TINY UNIVERSE

ALO

LANDON MCNAMARA

DAN KELLY (FORTUNATE YOUTH)

THE HIP ABDUCTION

CUBENSIS

WALL OF SOUND

LATCH KEY KID

BeachLife will feature music performances on four stages: HighTide Stage (main), LowTide Stage, RipTide Stage and the SpeakEasy Stage. While the first three stages are standard festival-produced stages on the waterfront, the fourth stage, The SpeakEasy Stage, presented by Jack Daniel's, is curated by Lindberg and provides intimate and stripped-down acoustic performances from some of punk, surf, and rock's top names.

Philanthropy and community is ever important to BeachLife Festival. They support many organizations in Southern California's South Bay community and beyond, specifically as it relates to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will arrange events and onsite activations to drive awareness and raise much-needed funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners include Surfrider, Heal The Bay, Walk With Sally, Life Rolls On, Wyland Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation, Redondo Beach Police Foundation and the Rob Machado Foundation.

While music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, The Daou SideStage Experience provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform. Hailed as the "best restaurant in the South Bay" by the Orange County Register, The Daou SideStage Experience is the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on the main stage and serviced by a team of award-winning chefs that curate their menus alongside the artists curating their set lists. This is truly a "one-of-a-kind" rock star dining experience. Featured Southern California chefs will be announced in March.

In addition to this five-star dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local LA breweries, and multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue, accessible to all festivalgoers.

All General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Admiral, and Captain tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at www.BeachLifeFestival.com. 3-Day GA tickets start at $419 (plus fees), and for a little more, BeachLife offers a brand new ticket type, General Admission Plus which allows unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife offers the exclusive Captain's Pass with perks such as a hosted bar, private bungalows, and valet parking. Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA, VIP, or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights.

For added luxury, space and privacy, BeachLife offers a limited number of private cabanas available for purchase. BeachLife also offers multiple ticket insurance options for purchase.

BeachLife will follow protocol outlined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure COVID-19 guidelines and standards are implemented at the festival so people can enjoy a safe and healthy environment, and will update ticket buyers closer to the festival.