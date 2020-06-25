SLIPKNOT's 'Welcome To Our Neighborhood' To Be Streamed On Knotfest.com Tomorrow

Knotfest.com will celebrate the 21st anniversary of SLIPKNOT's eponymous debut album with a live broadcast of the band's seminal home-movie collection "Welcome To Our Neighborhood" that features home-shot footage of the early days of SLIPKNOT, interviews, early live-performance footage of "Wait And Bleed", "Surfacing" and "Scissors" and more. The film will be broadcast live on Friday, June 26 beginning at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. CET over on Knotfest.com.
In other news, SLIPKNOT has dropped an official quarantine merch capsule, which is available now from SlipknotMerch.com.
The ongoing concert streaming series has already treated fans to sets from SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH, TRIVIUM, BEHEMOTH, AMON AMARTH, ANTHRAX, KREATOR, KING DIAMOND, CARNIFEX, SUFFOCATION, SUICIDE SILENCE and IN FLAMES, all of which have raised funds donated to COVID-19 relief charities.
The many Knotfest events worldwide — Knotfest festivals, Knotfest Roadshow tours, and Knotfest At Sea — have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture together. When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all — Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.
In the words of Corey Taylor: "Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other."
