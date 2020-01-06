SLIPKNOT's 'We Are Not Your Kind' Certified Silver In U.K.

January 6, 2020 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT's 'We Are Not Your Kind' Certified Silver In U.K.

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", has been certfitied silver in the United Kingdom for equivalent sales of 60,000 units.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

When it was first released last August, "We Are Not Your Kind" landed at No. 1 on the U.K. album chart — 18 years after SLIPKNOT first topped the list with 2001's "Iowa". "We Are Not Your Kind" delivered combined units of close to 32,000, comprised of 22,000 physical sales, 5,000 downloads and over 4,000 equivalent sales.

In the U.S., "We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Of that sum, 102,000 were in album sales.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

The LP was SLIPKNOT's fifth top 10 effort on the Billboard 200. The Iowa-based masked metallers previously landed in the top 10 with 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter" (No. 1), 2008's "All Hope Is Gone" (No. 1), 2004's "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" (No. 2) and 2001's "Iowa" (No. 3).

"We Are Not Your Kind" was once again recorded at a Los Angeles studio with producer Greg Fidelman, who engineered and mixed "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" and helmed ".5: The Gray Chapter".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).