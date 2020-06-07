SLIPKNOT's SHAWN 'CLOWN' CRAHAN On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Don't Have Time To Be Ill'

June 7, 2020 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT's SHAWN 'CLOWN' CRAHAN On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Don't Have Time To Be Ill'

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently spoke to PENNYWISE guitarist Fletcher Dragge about how he is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

He said (hear audio below): "I won't watch TV or buy into any of it because they run the loop — they start, they'll go seven minutes, they'll speak of what they did to re-invite anyone who just joined.

"What I picked up early was that this affects a lot of people, of course, with compromised immune systems, but a lot of elderly and stuff. Unfortunately, my parents are passed, and I don't have anyone that way. But my best friend's mom is alive, all of my best friends' parents, things like that. Instantly, I was, like, 'Wow, that's a really scary thing.'"

According to Crahan, he is being extra cautious about his health in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining: "People like us, I don't have time to get sick. We're out on the road and stuff… I see someone from 20 yards [away], I'm gone. I don't have time to be ill. At least in my experience, the worst shows I've ever had are the ones where I had to play with a fever, and it wasn't 'cause I played bad; it's just because I wanted to put a gun in my mouth and end it."

Crahan's entire chat with Dragge was originally made available on the Knotfest YouTube channel and can be streamed below.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The band had been touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).