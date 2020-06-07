SLIPKNOT's SHAWN 'CLOWN' CRAHAN On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Don't Have Time To Be Ill'

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently spoke to PENNYWISE guitarist Fletcher Dragge about how he is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

He said (hear audio below): "I won't watch TV or buy into any of it because they run the loop — they start, they'll go seven minutes, they'll speak of what they did to re-invite anyone who just joined.

"What I picked up early was that this affects a lot of people, of course, with compromised immune systems, but a lot of elderly and stuff. Unfortunately, my parents are passed, and I don't have anyone that way. But my best friend's mom is alive, all of my best friends' parents, things like that. Instantly, I was, like, 'Wow, that's a really scary thing.'"

According to Crahan, he is being extra cautious about his health in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining: "People like us, I don't have time to get sick. We're out on the road and stuff… I see someone from 20 yards [away], I'm gone. I don't have time to be ill. At least in my experience, the worst shows I've ever had are the ones where I had to play with a fever, and it wasn't 'cause I played bad; it's just because I wanted to put a gun in my mouth and end it."

Crahan's entire chat with Dragge was originally made available on the Knotfest YouTube channel and can be streamed below.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The band had been touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

