SLIPKNOT's 'Psychosocial' Certified Gold In U.K.

SLIPKNOT's "Psychosocial" has been certified gold in the United Kingdom.

To earn a gold certification for a single in the U.K., SLIPKNOT had to sell 400,000 units of the song.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

"Psychosocial" is taken from SLIPKNOT's album "All Hope Is Gone", which was certified gold back in September 2008, about a month after the LP's release.

The official video for "Psychosocial" was uploaded to SLIPKNOT's YouTube channel in October 2009 and has been viewed 415 million times.

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", was certified silver in the U.K. in December 2019 for sales in excess of 60,000 copies.

In the U.S., "We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Of that sum, 102,000 were in album sales.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

Late last month, SLIPKNOT launched the 2021 incarnation of the "Knotfest Roadshow" with support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, and will wrap up in Arizona in early November.

