SLIPKNOT's Next Album Will Include A Couple Of 'Pit Openers': 'It's Gonna Be Rad,' Says COREY TAYLOR

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor spoke to Consequence Of Sound about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album which is currently being recorded for a tentative 2022 release. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's an expansion of where we were at on 'We Are Not Your Kind'. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision. It's got the heavy… There's so many different elements on this one, man, that let's just say I'm really excited to get the vocals on it. I've got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I'm starting to fine-tune everything. It's gonna be interesting, man.

"I think I talked about it somewhere else where this is the first time in a long time on a SLIPKNOT album where I'm not just talking about things from my point of view; I'm trying to look at things from other people's point of view and tell different stories again," he continued. "I'm kind of getting back to that, and it feels very freeing. It's very liberating, man. And it's gonna be rad. There's a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There's definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out. It's gonna be rad."

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

Last month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2021 incarnation of the "Knotfest Roadshow". Support on the trek will come from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band's previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The "Knotfest Roadshow"'s first official date happens at Tinley Park, Illinois on September 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the U.S., wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

