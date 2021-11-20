SLIPKNOT's M. SHAWN CRAHAN Updates Fans On His Recovery Following Surgery For Torn Bicep Tendon

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) has updated fans on his recovery after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn bicep tendon in his left arm.

Crahan's injury occurred during the band's November 5 concert at Knotfest Los Angeles. As a result of his operation, Crahan was forced to miss the band's performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival less than a week later.

On Friday (November 19), Crahan shared a photo of his left arm in a wrap, and he included the following message: "Back in LA. Hopefully tomorrow I get to take this filthy wrap off my bruised cut up arm. Then onto the rebuild."

When Crahan first broke the news of his torn bicep tendon, he shared a 30-second black-and-white video of SLIPKNOT's performance of the song "Duality" at Knotfest Los Angeles, which he said was the exact moment the injury occurred. Remarkably, Crahan and the rest of SLIPKNOT went on to play four more tracks — "Spit It Out" and the three-song encore of "People = Shit", "(sic)" and "Surfacing".

In a 2012 interview with LA Weekly, Crahan said that he is "always injuring" himself while performing with SLIPKNOT. "I don't know if it's because I'm a klutz or an idiot, I don't know," he said. "I treat every show like it's the last. Since the beginning, every show we've told ourselves that this could be the last. My kids know that if I die on stage, that's where I should have gone. I don't want to, though. I want to live for a very long time. I'd like to retire and leave on a good note."

SLIPKNOT performed its new single, "The Chapeltown Rag", live for the first time ever at Knotfest Los Angeles. The event was livestreamed as it happened, giving fans access to both the studio version and SLIPKNOT's live performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" within only hours of its premiere.

The studio version of "The Chapeltown Rag", which was released that same day, was produced by Joe Baressi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.

SLIPKNOT has just completed the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25.

