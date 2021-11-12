SLIPKNOT's M. SHAWN CRAHAN Tears Bicep Tendon, Misses WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Performance

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) tore a bicep tendon during the band's November 5 concert at Knotfest Los Angeles. As a result of his injury, Crahan was forced to miss the band's performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival Thursday night (November 11).
Crahan explained his Welcome To Rockville absence in a social media post earlier today. He shared a clip of SLIPKNOT's Knotfest Los Angeles appearance and he included the following message: "Ladies and gentlemen, if you look close enough you can pinpoint the exact frame where clown completely tore the bicep tendon from the radial tuberosity with proximal retraction, proximal to the coronoid fossa of the humerus.
"With that being said, you may have realized I was not on stage in Florida with my brothers and my culture tonight. For this fact I am saddened.
"I had surgery today in Los Angeles, everything went great and I am recovering peacefully.
"I can't express how happy and blessed I am to have been able to come back to touring after all that we as a community have been through the last couple years. And I promise we will see you all very soon. Thank you."
In a 2012 interview with LA Weekly, Crahan said that he is "always injuring" himself while performing with SLIPKNOT. "I don't know if it's because I'm a klutz or an idiot, I don't know," he said. "I treat every show like it's the last. Since the beginning, every show we've told ourselves that this could be the last. My kids know that if I die on stage, that's where I should have gone. I don't want to, though. I want to live for a very long time. I'd like to retire and leave on a good note."
SLIPKNOT performed its new single, "The Chapeltown Rag", live for the first time ever at Knotfest Los Angeles. The event was livestreamed as it happened, giving fans access to both the studio version and SLIPKNOT's live performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" within only hours of its premiere.
The studio version of "The Chapeltown Rag", which was released that same day, was produced by Joe Baressi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.
SLIPKNOT has just completed the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).