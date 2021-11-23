SLIPKNOT's KNOTFEST JAPAN Postponed A Third Time; 2023 Event Announced

SLIPKNOT has announced the postponement of the 2022 edition of Knotfest Japan.
In March 2020, SLIPKNOT was forced to cancel its Asian tour, including the band's appearance at the 2020 edition of Knotfest Japan, due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The festival was eventally moved to January 10-11, 2021, and then, a few months later, to April 9-10, 2022.
Knotfest Japan will now take place on April 1-2, 2023.
More than just a festival, Knotfest is an event that celebrates all cultural aspects of heavy music. Knotfest is a gathering of the biggest and heaviest bands in the world, a phenomenon created by the multi-platinum act SLIPKNOT. Launched in 2012, the festival established itself in the United States and has consistently expanded its offerings across the globe, with events in Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France.
SLIPKNOT performed its new single, "The Chapeltown Rag", live for the first time ever at Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5. The event was livestreamed as it happened, giving fans access to both the studio version and SLIPKNOT's live performance of "The Chapeltown Rag" within only hours of its premiere.
The studio version of "The Chapeltown Rag", which was released that same day, was produced by Joe Baressi, who has previously worked with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and CHEVELLE, among many others.
SLIPKNOT has just completed the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25.
View this post on Instagram
