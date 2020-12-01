SLIPKNOT's KNOTFEST JAPAN Postponed A Second Time; 2022 Event Announced

SLIPKNOT has announced the postponement of the 2021 edition of Knotfest Japan.

Last March, SLIPKNOT was forced to cancel its Asian tour, including the band's appearance at the 2020 edition of Knotfest Japan, due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The festival was eventally moved to January 10-11, 2021.

Earlier today, SLIPKNOT and Japanese promoter Hayashi International Promotion (H.I.P.) released the following statement:

"As a result of the ongoing situation with the coronavirus mandates in Japan and around the world, after thorough discussions with Knotfest organizers & SLIPKNOT's concern for the safety of the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved, we regretfully announce the postponement of Knotfest Japan 2020 scheduled for January 10th 2021 and January 11th 2021 at Makuhari Messe.

"We understand a second postponement is difficult news. SLIPKNOT, their management, and our entire staff sincerely apologize for any inconve-niences this has caused the fans that have been looking forward to the event.

"The new show dates are as follows: Knotfest Japan 2022 Roadshow: April 9th (Saturday) 2022 / Festival: April 10th (Sunday) 2022 Venue: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 9-11.

"For people who wish to keep their tickets, please store your purchased tickets in a safe place as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For people who wish to receive a refund, ticket refunds will be available between 10:00 a.m. on December 2 (Wednesday) 2020 and 11:59 p.m. January 12 (Tuesday) 2021."

More than just a festival, Knotfest is an event that celebrates all cultural aspects of heavy music. Knotfest is a gathering of the biggest and heaviest bands in the world, a phenomenon created by the multi-platinum act SLIPKNOT. Launched in 2012, the festival established itself in the United States and has consistently expanded its offerings across the globe, with events in Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France.

SLIPKNOT will continue to tour in support of "We Are Not Your Kind", its sixth studio album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — the band's third consecutive album to top Billboard's most important music chart. The album also made a global impact with No. 1 debuts not only in the United States, but also the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria , Sweden, Switzerland, Holland, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

