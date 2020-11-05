SLIPKNOT's Knotfest.com To Spotlight Up-And-Coming Artists At 'Pulse Of The Maggots Fest'

Knotfest.com has announced "Knotfest.com Presents: Pulse Of The Maggots Fest", a free online festival sponsored by ESP Guitars and presented by MusiCares, Ernie Ball and Rock Against Racism. Hosted by Knotfest.com's very own Beez, Ryan J Downey and special guests, "Pulse Of The Maggots Fest" is comprised of three digital stages (the MusiCares stage, Rock Against Racism stage and ESP stage) with performances from 20 of the the most exciting up-and-coming artists.

Pulse Of The Maggots is Knotfest.com's brand dedicated solely to spotlighting emerging artists that bring creativity, originality and excitement to the growing aggressive community, and whose namesake festival will stream on Knotfest.com. Starting today, Knotfest.com will spotlight each artist including some that will be featured on Knotfest.com's flagship show "Mosh Talks With Beez". "Pulse of the Maggots Fest" kicks off as 12 p.m. PT on Friday, November 13.

The festival will begin at 12 p.m. on the MusiCares stage, which will be followed by the Rock Against Racism stage at 2:30 p.m. and conclude the day at the ESP stage at beginning at 5 p.m. The stellar "Pulse of the Maggots Fest" lineup includes HACKTIVIST, OCTOBER ENDS, PRXJEK, CERBERUS, ORBIT CULTURE, TALLAH, DEMOTIONAL, VENDED, SCARLET, YEAR OF THE KNIFE, INTROTYL, WARGASM, DIAMOND CONSTRUCT, VCTMS, DEATH BLOOMS, DEATH TOUR, THROWN INTO EXILE, ONCE AWAKE, 156 SILENCE and I REVOLT.

The festival also unveils Pulse Of The Maggots' new logo with accompanying merchandise for sale in the Knotfest store, including a "Pulse Of The Maggots Fest" t-shirt in which a portion of proceeds will go to MusiCares. Also available will be every band's new merch line and special items which can be purchased starting today and through the event.

Knotfest is the world’s biggest metal festival, touring and events brand, with events across four continents, and growing. Fourteen Knotfest festivals, as well as the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour of North America, and the Knotfest At Sea event have been held in the U.S., Japan, France, U.K., Mexico, Colombia, Spain and more. Knotfest.com is a global multi-media hub for exclusive content from the world’s best artists and content creators. Through its various brand extensions, Knotfest has built a loyal and enduring community making it the ultimate 360 destination for fans of heavy music.