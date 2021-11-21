SLIPKNOT's JOEY JORDISON, CINDERELLA's JEFF LABAR Featured In ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME's 2021 'In Memoriam' Segment

Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT), Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA), Leslie West (MOUNTAIN), Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP), Robby Steinhardt (KANSAS), Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO), John Lawton (URIAH HEEP) and Ken Hensley (URIAH HEEP) are among the musicians who were included in the "In Memoriam" segment the 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. The event, which was held at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, was taped on October 30 but didn't air on HBO and stream on HBO Max until yesterday (Saturday, November 20).

"In Memoriam", which also showed images of Charlie Watts (THE ROLLING STONES), Sylvain Sylvain (NEW YORK DOLLS) and Megaforce Records co-founder Marsha Zazula, among many others, ended on Don Everly and a version of THE EVERLY BROTHERS classic "All I Have To Do Is Dream" by Brandi Carlile and two of her bandmates.

The 2021 "In Memoriam" segment honored the following musicians and music industry professionals:

* Charlie Watts (THE ROLLING STONES)

* Hilton Valentine (THE ANIMALS)

* Sylvain Sylvain (NEW YORK DOLLS)

* Michael Stanley

* B.J. Thomas

* B.B. Dickerson (WAR)

* Bob Moore

* Ronnie Wilson (THE GAP BAND)

* Sarah Dash (LABELLE)

* Jim Tucker (THE TURTLES)

* Chad Stuart (CHAD AND JEREMY)

* Charley Pride

* Mary Wilson (THE SUPREMES)

* Pervis Staples (THE STAPLE SINGERS)

* K.T. Oslin

* Nanci Griffith

* Phil Spector

* Lloyd Price

* Ronnie Tutt

* Charles Connor

* Roger Hawkins

* Chuck E. Weiss

* Paddy Moloney (THE CHIEFTAINS)

* Joey Ambrose (BILLY HALEY AND HIS COMETS)

* Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas (KOOL AND THE GANG)

* Brian Travers (UB40)

* Alto Reed (BOB SEGER AND THE SILVER BULLET BAND)

* Danny Ray

* Pee Wee Ellis

* Biz Markie

* Shock G (DIGITAL UNDERGROUND)

* MF Doom

* Chick Corea

* Prince Markie Dee (FAT BOYS)

* John "Ecstasy" Fletcher (WHODINI)

* Bruce Swedien

* Chucky Thompson

* DMX

* Mike Mitchell (THE KINGSMEN)

* Leslie West (MOUNTAIN)

* Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP)

* Ralph Schuckett (UTOPIA)

* Robby Steinhardt (KANSAS)

* Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO)

* Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA)

* Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT)

* Alan Cartwright (PROCOL HARUM)

* Tim Bogert (VANILLA FUDGE)

* Jim Steinman

* Herbie Herbert

* Walter Yetnikoff

* Lee "Scratch" Perry

* Bhaskar Menon

* Russ Thyret

* Marsha Zazula (Megaforce Records)

* Billie Joe Shaver

* Jerry Jeff Walker

* Hal Ketchum

* Bunny Wailer (THE WAILERS)

* Joe Long (THE FOUR SEASONS)

* Jay Black (JAY AND THE AMERICANS)

* John Lawton (URIAH HEEP)

* Ken Hensley (URIAH HEEP)

* Rupert Neve

* Malcolm Cecil

* Al Schmitt

* Graeme Edge (MOODY BLUES)

* Jamie Oldaker

* Kenny Malone

* Ron Bushy

* Rusty Young (POCO)

* Paul Cotton (POCO)

* Gerry Marsden (GERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS)

* Don Everly (THE EVERLY BROTHERS)

Last year's Rock Hall ceremony had to be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year was the first time Rock Hall has been held at Cleveland's largest venue following previous ceremonies at Public Hall Auditorium.

The 36th annial Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony saw some of the biggest names in music be recognized for their contributions, including FOO FIGHTERS, THE GO-GO'S, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and LL Cool J. Randy Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE) was honored with the Musical Excellence Award which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

