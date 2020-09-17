SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Ties The Knot

SLIPKNOT's Jay Weinberg has married his girlfriend Chloe Howcroft.

Late Wednesday night (September 16), the 30-year-old drummer shared a photo of the happy couple after the ceremony, and he wrote: "We're married!"

The wedding comes nearly a year after Weinberg proposed to Howcroft on a dirt road overlooking the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu in Peru.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

