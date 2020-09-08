SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Teams Up With VATER For New Signature Drumstick

September 8, 2020

Vater has released a new signature drumstick from SLIPKNOT's Jay Weinberg: the #Vater908! Grab your own pair today at www.vater.com.

Says Jay: "Vater Drumsticks and I have developed a brand new stick that feels like a sharpened hybrid of the classic models I've been using since I was 14. The 908 feels familiar in the ways that drummers who play intense and heavy music need — but has extra consideration for the quickness and response we want from our drums and cymbals.

"The 908 is between a 5A and 5B for a comfortable grip. It adds ¼" length for added reach, and has a quick taper for a slight forward throw — but with a fast response. Its medium-sized barrel tip delivers a defined ride cymbal tone, without lacking volume, while putting out full drum tones.
"As drummers, I feel it's our responsibility to provide structure for the music we're creating. So, I often visualize drumming as hammering nails; building that framework for all other instruments to fit comfortably within. I designed the 908 with this in mind — that in it you'll find a trustworthy, reliable, and versatile tool to help create your own music.
"This stick is a true extension of myself. My birthday is 9/08, the area code in which I grew up and started playing drums is (908)... and I'm honored to share this stick with you on my 30th birthday!

"I hope this stick is as satisfying for you to play with, as it was to create."

Grab a pair at your local music equipment retailer, and online at www.vater.com.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2014.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

SLIPKNOT has spent most of last year touring in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released in August 2019 via Roadrunner Records.

Photo credit: Aubrey McCoy

