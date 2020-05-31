SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG: 'Systemic Racism Exists. White Privilege Is Real.'

SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg has urged his fans to use their right to vote in order to "enact real change" in America.

Weinberg made his comments after hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

On Sunday (May 31), the 29-year-old musician took to his Twitter to write: "Black lives matter. Systemic racism exists. White privilege is real.

"I'm heartbroken to, yet again, witness the oppression and bigotry that Black people in America have consistently endured for centuries — at the hands of a system that's broken to its very core...

"It's time to speak up against police brutality and the perpetrators of systemic racism, and to become an ally to those who do not experience the same freedoms that we who share in our white privilege do...

"I'm hopeful that we can use our voices to enact real change. That we can contribute our time, energy, donations, and compassion to fighting for real equality, freedom, and togetherness...

"Educate yourself. Vote. Use your voice. I will."

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

SLIPKNOT has spent most of last year touring in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released last August via Roadrunner Records.

