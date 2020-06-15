SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Shares His Take On YOUTH CODE's 'Puzzle' (Video)

SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg has recorded his take on the song "Puzzle" by the industrial/punk act YOUTH CODE. Check it out below.

The original track was recorded in partnership with the Isolate/Create platform, a new free resource that provides digital assets to inspire creativity and encourage collaboration amid social distancing and lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

SLIPKNOT has spent most of last year touring in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released last August via Roadrunner Records.

