November 16, 2021 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG On JOEY JORDISON's Death: 'We're All Affected'

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg spoke about the recent passing of his predecessor, SLIPKNOT's founding drummer Joey Jordison. Asked how Jordison's death has changed his "sense of curating" Joey's legacy, Jay said: "I think with Joey's tragic passing, of course, we're all affected. And I would never wanna speak for my older brothers who started this band with Joey, but certainly, it has been heavy. And I think, to me, the way of preserving Joey's legacy, Paul's [Gray, SLIPKNOT bassist, who died in 2010] legacy is really just committing my full self to the ethos and spirit of this band. They live through this music, without a doubt. So, to me, that's the most true tribute we can give. As a collective to their memory, their art, their music, what they contributed to this world that has, and will forever have, a lasting impact is just to give all of ourselves to this music. To me, that's the most tried-and-true way to honor those who have fallen."

Joey's family confirmed that he died "peacefully in his sleep" on July 26 of an unspecified cause.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, who has been a member of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND since 1974. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Jordison in 2014.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

In September, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor called Jordison's death "a damn tragedy. "He was way too young, and he was way too talented to lose him like this," Corey added in an interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". "I know a lot of people wonder about the circumstances that led to him not being in the band anymore, and it's, like, we're not gonna talk about that, because I'd rather talk about his legacy, which is that he helped create this band that we all have fought to keep out there and keep going. Just the fact that he's not here now, it's still — I still can't believe it," Corey said.

The same year that he exited SLIPKNOT, Jordison launched the band SCAR THE MARTYR and later, VIMIC.

