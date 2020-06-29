SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG: 'Nero Forte' Drum Playthrough On ROLAND VAD506 Kit (Video)

Jay Weinberg, drummer with band SLIPKNOT, has to keep his drumming and physical fitness in top shape. Touring with SLIPKNOT is the drumming equivalent of being asked to run a marathon, night after night. Playing a show this demanding without a warmup can lead to injuries, which could be game over for the tour. That's why Jay chooses to take his Roland V-Drums on tour — so that he can maintain tour-readiness and warm-up before every live show. Having a V-Drums kit on-hand is also useful for helping Jay and the band pen new songs and easily capture demo tracks on tour.

In the video below, Weinberg plays along with a well-known favorite, using the V-Drums Acoustic Design VAD506 kit. Jay plays the SLIPKNOT song "Nero Forte", with original drum track removed, from SD card inserted into the TD-27 module. The audio from the TD-27 module provides the drum sounds and are mixed with the SLIPKNOT track.

Jay's custom setup uses two VAD506 kits, combined together, to exactly model his acoustic kit setup as played on stage with SLIPKNOT. Two TD-27 modules are tethered together to provide inputs for all pads within the kit. Drum audio is recorded directly from the TD-27 modules into a DAW. Mixing and panning completed in post-production, maintaining the authenticity of the TD-27 module sound.

The video and audio was recorded backstage at a SLIPKNOT concert on January 24, 2020 in Birmingham, U.K.

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

SLIPKNOT has spent most of last year touring in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released last August via Roadrunner Records.

