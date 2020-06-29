SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG: 'Nero Forte' Drum Playthrough On ROLAND VAD506 Kit (Video)

June 29, 2020 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG: 'Nero Forte' Drum Playthrough On ROLAND VAD506 Kit (Video)

Jay Weinberg, drummer with band SLIPKNOT, has to keep his drumming and physical fitness in top shape. Touring with SLIPKNOT is the drumming equivalent of being asked to run a marathon, night after night. Playing a show this demanding without a warmup can lead to injuries, which could be game over for the tour. That's why Jay chooses to take his Roland V-Drums on tour — so that he can maintain tour-readiness and warm-up before every live show. Having a V-Drums kit on-hand is also useful for helping Jay and the band pen new songs and easily capture demo tracks on tour.

In the video below, Weinberg plays along with a well-known favorite, using the V-Drums Acoustic Design VAD506 kit. Jay plays the SLIPKNOT song "Nero Forte", with original drum track removed, from SD card inserted into the TD-27 module. The audio from the TD-27 module provides the drum sounds and are mixed with the SLIPKNOT track.

Jay's custom setup uses two VAD506 kits, combined together, to exactly model his acoustic kit setup as played on stage with SLIPKNOT. Two TD-27 modules are tethered together to provide inputs for all pads within the kit. Drum audio is recorded directly from the TD-27 modules into a DAW. Mixing and panning completed in post-production, maintaining the authenticity of the TD-27 module sound.

The video and audio was recorded backstage at a SLIPKNOT concert on January 24, 2020 in Birmingham, U.K.

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

SLIPKNOT has spent most of last year touring in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released last August via Roadrunner Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).