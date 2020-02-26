SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Is 'Honored' And 'Flattered' To Be Named 'Best Metal Drummer'

In a new interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, SLIPKNOT's Jay Weinberg was asked about being named winner of last year's Music Radar poll for "Best Metal Drummer". Jay earned almost twice as many votes as the rest of the entrants combined, a list which included such names as Paul Bostaph (SLAYER), Ray Luzier (KORN), Jocke Wallgren (AMON AMARTH), Art Cruz (LAMB OF GOD) and Chris Kontos (MACHINE HEAD).

"It's very flattering, and I'm honored to receive any kind of recognition like that," the 29-year-old musician told Kaaos TV (see video below). "I'm grateful that people choose to spend time with our music and take notice of whatever contribution I've given to our music, the collective of SLIPKNOT. That means a lot to me.

"Music is so subjective, and somebody's favorite drummer is somebody else's… I don't know," he continued. "With anything subjective like that, I'm very appreciative of it, but, to me, what I'm most honored by is that people choose to interact with the music in some way and let it into their lives and come out to the shows. That, to me, is the real concrete… you know, that's what that means. I'm honored, I'm flattered, but the work continues every day. It's not really something that I think about every day. I'm appreciative that people interact with our music. That's pretty much the main point."

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its sixth studio album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released last August via Roadrunner Records.

