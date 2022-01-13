SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Unveils New Tattoo

SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor has unveiled his new tattoo, inspired by the classic films from the iconic British film studio Hammer Film Productions, well known for its gothic horror output that took off in the 1950s and 1960s.

On Wednesday (January 12), Taylor took to his Instagram to share a photo of the work in progress, and he included the following message: "The Backpiece Continues! Mr. Lee by my great friend @shanemunce down at @pusssykattattooparlor puttin up with my ass for 14 years haha! If you want AMAZING work when you’re in Vegas, hit em up!"

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out in 2019.

Corey told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."

Taylor continues to impact culture as the frontman for both Grammy Award-winning juggernaut SLIPKNOT and rock force STONE SOUR. Taylor is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits. Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice roars across six SLIPKNOT albums which have rallied millions of fans across the globe. With two gold-certified albums and a platinum single, STONE SOUR has notched five Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and garnered Loudwire's "Rock Album Of The Decade" for "House Of Gold & Bones Part 1", which also spawned its own Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name by Taylor. His debut solo effort, "CMFT", made history with the powerful single "Black Eyes Blue" reaching No. 1 at Active Rock Radio, making Taylor the first artist in the history of the format to reach No. 1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR.

Taylor first crashed the New York Times Best Seller list with "Seven Deadly Sins" in 2011, occupying the chart for four weeks. He followed it up with three popular tomes: "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven" (2013), "You're Making Me Hate You" (2015), and "America 51" (2017). Meanwhile, his filmography encompasses "Fear Clinic", "Doctor Who", "Officer Downe" and "Sharknado 4". The rare renaissance man who can give a symposium at Oxford University and headline heavy music festivals around the globe, Taylor forever challenges culture to think, dream, and scream along with him.

