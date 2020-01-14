SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Teams Up With Special Effects Legend TOM SAVINI For Horror Directorial Debut

According to Daily Dead, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has teamed up with Tom Savini Studios for his upcoming horror film. Savini is a horror filmmaking icon, who made his name working on makeup and visual effects for "Dawn Of The Dead" (1978) and "Friday The 13th" (1980). He's also recognizable for acting in several Robert Rodriguez-directed projects, including the "Machete" films and "From Dusk 'Til Dawn".

Taylor's directorial debut is currently in pre-production, and both Savini and his right-hand man, Jason Baker, will be joining forces with Taylor for the project.

Baker said: "I am thrilled that we are able to finally start slowly talking about the fact that Tom and I are going to be involved with Corey Taylor's new horror movie, and that we will be handling the special makeup effects for it. We're not allowed to talk about plot details or titles or anything like that right now, but I will say that the script is totally fucked up. Corey's got some really sick things planned for this, and I'm super excited to be a part of it."

He continued: "We have always had such a great time collaborating with Corey, doing his masks and everything, but the best thing about working with him is that I made a friend. Corey's such a wonderful, fun person to be around. The guy has been through hell, and to come out of everything that he has laughing about it, those kinds of people are such unicorns. So when they come into your life, you just want to hold on to them with everything, and, of course, you want to work with them and do whatever you can to support their creativity. We're extremely excited."

Last month, Taylor told Kerrang! magazine that he recently completed his first horror screenplay. The singer revealed: "I wrote a script for a horror movie that I'm really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I'm working on that as well. I've got a lot of things going on, but I'm also making sure there's plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home... You never know how much time you're gonna get there."

Taylor also mentioned his script to Rolling Stone, saying: "I'm actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I'm aggressively looking for investors and producers. I've got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system."

Taylor is a longtime horror fan and even appeared as a supporting character in the 2014 horror movie "Fear Clinic", which starred "A Nightmare On Elm Street" legend Robert Englund.

Taylor told The Pulse Of Radio a while back what it was like to watch himself onscreen: "There's nothing like the nervousness that comes of knowing that you're gonna have to watch yourself on a giant screen and hope that you don't suck at what you're doing. But it was great, man, because you're watching it remembering everything that you had done, you know, and you're trying to pay attention to the story and hope that the movie is cohesive, but at the same time watching yourself, hoping that you're holding your own."

Taylor also made a cameo in "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens" and appeared in the 2016 film "Officer Downe", which was directed by his SLIPKNOT bandmate Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

SLIPKNOT has been on tour behind its sixth LP, "We Are Not Your Kind", which arrived in August.