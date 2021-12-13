SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Surprised With Ultimate Cake For 48th Birthday

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor celebrated his 48th birthday this past Friday (December 10) at Steel City Con, the pop culture celebration that takes place a few times a year at the Monroeville Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The organizers of Steel City Con surprised Corey by presenting him with a special cake in the shape of his current SLIPKNOT mask, which Taylor — whose birthday is actually on December 8 — designed earlier this year with the help of a Halloween mask sculptor named Connor Deless.

Steel City Con uploaded a video of the cake presentation to its Facebook page and included the following message: "Steel City Con sings Happy Birthday to Corey Taylor! Now that's a cake! We hope it tastes as good as it looks and our singing wasn't too terrible, happy birthday to you Corey Taylor!"

Taylor continues to impact culture as the frontman for both Grammy Award-winning juggernaut SLIPKNOT and rock force STONE SOUR. Taylor is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits. Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice roars across six SLIPKNOT albums which have rallied millions of fans across the globe. With two gold-certified albums and a platinum single, STONE SOUR has notched five Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and garnered Loudwire's "Rock Album Of The Decade" for "House Of Gold & Bones Part 1", which also spawned its own Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name by Taylor. His debut solo effort, "CMFT", made history with the powerful single "Black Eyes Blue" reaching No. 1 at Active Rock Radio, making Taylor the first artist in the history of the format to reach No. 1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR.

Taylor first crashed the New York Times Best Seller list with "Seven Deadly Sins" in 2011, occupying the chart for four weeks. He followed it up with three popular tomes: "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven" (2013), "You're Making Me Hate You" (2015), and "America 51" (2017). Meanwhile, his filmography encompasses "Fear Clinic", "Doctor Who", "Officer Downe" and "Sharknado 4". The rare renaissance man who can give a symposium at Oxford University and headline heavy music festivals around the globe, Taylor forever challenges culture to think, dream, and scream along with him.

