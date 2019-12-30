SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Reveals His Favorite LP And Song Of The Decade

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has named RIVAL SONS' 2011 album "Pressure And Time" his favorite album of the past 10 years. Taylor revealed his choice as part of Rolling Stone's "So How Was Your Decade" feature, which spotlights different artists discussing their highs and lows of the 2010s.

Taylor said about the RIVAL SONS LP: "That album contains everything they do great. They dabble in so many different styles and they make it work so well, and they're such an organic band. They're probably my favorite band of the last 10 years... or the last 15, really."

He added: "Everybody gives people props to these really derivative bands — and I'm not gonna mention any names, but you know exactly who I'm talking about — but RIVAL SONS, their creativity, their songwriting, their musicianship, their style, their talent is off the charts. And that album, specifically to me, is so goddamn good."

As for his favorite song of the 2010s, Taylor chose REFUSED's "Elektra", off the Swedish band's 2015 comeback album "Freedom". He explained: "As someone who waited a long time for them to come back, that song set the tone. That album has got amazing tunes on it."

SLIPKNOT will launch a European tour next month as the band continues to support its sixth studio effort, "We Are Not Your Kind". STONE SOUR has just released a concert set called "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno".

