SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR, SHAWN CRAHAN And JIM ROOT React To JOEY JORDISON's Death

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, percussionist M. Shawn Crahan and guitarist Jim Root have reacted on social media to the passing of the band's former drummer, Joey Jordison.
Just minutes ago, Taylor, Crahan and Root took to their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a black square, a symbolic statement expressing their mourning over Jordison's death. The same image was shared by Root and SLIPKNOT.
Joey died peacefully in his sleep on July 26 at the age of 46.
According to TMZ, Joey's family said they will hold a private funeral service for him, but it's unclear when that will happen.
SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.
Several years ago, Jordison overcame the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which damages nerve fibers, which ultimately led to the drummer temporarily losing the use of his legs.
Back in 2014, Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."
Taylor said he could not get into specifics for legal reasons, but admitted, "It's when a relationship hits that T-section and one person's going one way and you're going the other. And try as you might to either get them to go your way or try and go their way, at some point you've got to go in the direction that works for you. This is me speaking in the broadest terms, with respect to Joey. I guess to sum it up, it was one of the hardest decisions we ever made."
Taylor said that the band is "happy right now and we hope that he is . . . he's just in a place in his life, right now, that's not where we are."
The singer would not answer whether drug use played a role in Jordison's dismissal, and confessed that he had not been in touch with his former bandmate. Taylor said, "I haven't talked to Joey in a while, to be honest. That's how different we are. It's not because I don't love him and I don't miss him. And it is painful; we talk about him all the time, but at the same time, do we miss him or do we miss the old him? That's what it really comes down to."
— SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) July 27, 2021
— M. Shawn Crahan (@MShawnCrahan) July 27, 2021
— Slipknot (@slipknot) July 27, 2021
