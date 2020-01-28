SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR On His Sobriety: 'When I Decide To Quit Something, That's It'

In a brand new interview with BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Mary Anne Hobbs, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor spoke about his long history of drug use and eventual recovery. He said: "You get to the point where you realize that what you do means so much to you that you wanna do it at the absolute top of your game. And you know me — I'm a nut, so if I'm going all the way, I'm gonna go all the way and above and beyond.

"I've struggled with drinking for a long time, especially with having that kind of addictive personality side to me," he continued. "But at the same time, I've also had this weird switch where when I decide to quit something, that's it. And this year is ten years for me. And then I quit smoking, which I never thought I would do. And that was just as difficult, if not worse. But then you get to the point where you start going, 'Okay, we're done quitting things. What can we do to improve ourselves?' So I started really looking at the way I eat and the way I take care of myself. I started training again and really trying to get physically fit to the point where if I went on stage, I knew that I could do the best show that I've done in twenty years. And that became part of just keeping this thing alive."

Two years ago, Taylor, who tried to commit suicide in 2003 by attempting to jump off a hotel balcony while struggling with alcoholism, was honored with the "Icon" award at Rock To Recovery's second annual awareness event and benefit. In his acceptance speech, the singer said: "I had my first drink when I was five years old, did my first drug when I was eleven, and it was just all fucked up from there. I lost a lot of friends."

During a 2016 appearance on the "Meet Your Heroes" SiriusXM radio show, Taylor said that his personality turned "vicious" and he had a "dark attitude" while drunk. He added: "To this day, there are still a lot of friends of mine who are, like, 'If you ever fall off the wagon, don't call me.' So I know it's in me, and I think that's the difference between me and a lot of other people is the fact that I can at least admit it."

He continued: "I just let booze get in the way for a while and then I kind of pulled myself out of it. I feel like I'm doing my best work now, to be honest."

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which was released in August via Roadrunner.