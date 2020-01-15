SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: 'If All The Democrats Don't Get On The Same Page, It's Four More Years Of TRUMP'

In a brand new interview with the Irish Times, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor, who has been notoriously critical of President Donald Trump, was asked if he thinks the billionaire real estate mogul will be re-elected. He responded: "I'd love to say no. My predictions were way off. Hillary Clinton was going to lose to anybody because there were more people who disliked her than liked her. People haven't liked Hillary Clinton for more than 20 years. You can relate to Trump because he is such a bumbling moron. A lot of people relate to him — that's why they voted for him. There is something that the Democrats haven't learned that the Republicans learned a long time ago. That is getting your base to vote no matter who the person is. Democrats haven't learned that because they think they are smarter than everyone else. There are people who said they would never vote for Hillary Clinton though they knew the specter of Trump was there. Trump's their fault too. People refusing to see what needs to be done is why we get Trump. Whoever the nominee is, whether it be [Bernie] Sanders, [Joe] Biden or [Elizabeth] Warren, no matter who it is, if all the Democrats don't get on the same page as one and vote for those people — it's four more years of Trump. The thing that will keep Trump in check is if the Senate is flipped. If the Democrats can flip the Senate, it will at least keep Trump in check for the next four years."

Taylor also talked about his disgust with liberal Hollywood and "far-left" woke culture.

"My beef with them is that they have turned everything into outrage," Corey explained. "It's kind of the same beef that a lot of comedians have right now where there is no latitude, no sense of irony. Everything is taken at face value, taken out of context to the point where everything is offensive. When everything is offensive, nothing is offensive. That's the problem. That's why people like Trump are getting away with it. People get incensed every day at the same level for everything and it's just a fucking bass tone of white noise that is permeating everything in American culture right now. It's the reason why nobody is taking the impeachment seriously. They are incensed when people say something as a joke that may be off color. It's exhausting."

Asked if he thinks coming from a rural state like Iowa means that he has a better understanding of people who are conservative, Taylor said: "No question. I grew up blue collar, especially from Iowa. Iowa notoriously is a blue state. The only reason it went to Trump is because he promised to bring money into the agricultural sector and look what happened there. He ruined their economy when he went to war with China. If he thinks he can walk away with those votes again, he is sorely mistaken."

The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman has been vocal about his distaste for the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host for at least the past six years, telling a Des Moines, Iowa radio in a 2015 interview that he would "emigrate" if Trump became president.

Last summer, Taylor made it clear that he held an equally low opinion of America's 45th president and Trump's supporters. "You can paint him as racist, or egotistical, or a tyrant, or all of this shit: He's a moron, and the people who fucking voted for him? Fucking morons too," Corey said. "It doesn't matter why they voted for him, whether they are racist, or they want money. They've done more to set us back even further globally than anything I've ever seen in my fucking lifetime. And that's coming from somebody who wrote a whole fucking song about George W. Bush. This guy, it's going to take us 20 years to fucking undo half the shit that he's done."

Corey, who is often referred to as the "Great Big Mouth" due to his outspoken views, previously said that he wasn't worried about alienating any of his fans with his comments. "That's part of being an American," he explained. "I mean, nothing drives me more crazy than when somebody says to celebrities or whatever, 'Why don't you just stick to acting?' And I'm, like, 'What? Leave politics to you? Why don't you stick to writing bad reviews in your mom's basement? Just shut your mouth. I'm just as American as you are, I have every right to say what I want, and you can shove that kind of attitude straight up your ass."