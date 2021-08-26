SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Has Been Testing Negative For COVID-19 For Last Two Days

SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor has been testing negative for COVID-19 for the past two days after being infected with the novel coronavirus last week.

The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this past weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 26), Corey's wife Alicia Taylor, who is a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group CHERRY BOMBS, took to her Twitter to write: "Corey has been testing negative for two days. Had he not been vaxxed, this would have lasted much longer and been exponentially worse. I know this won't change all minds, but if you're on the fence- do it.

"Now it's time to snag my man and drive home! I have missed him so much!"

Three days ago, Corey offered an update on his condition in a video shared on social media. At the time, he said he was still positive, but no longer grappling with COVID symptoms like aches and a high fever. "It shouldn't be too much longer before I test negative, so that's great," Taylor said." Like his wife, he credited the COVID-19 vaccine with helping him fight the virus, and encouraged people to get it if they haven't. "I also want to say, because I was vaccinated, I truly believe that is what helped me get over the brink," he said. "This is the worst I've ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would've been. But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So go, go, go. If you're still on the fence, I'm telling you right now, it's the best thing you can do for yourself."

Taylor completed the latest leg of his solo tour in support of his 2020 album "CMFT" on August 19 in Denver.

