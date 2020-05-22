SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Completes Recording Debut Solo Album

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor has finished recording his debut solo album.

The 46-year-old rocker broke the news of the LP's completion during an appearance earlier today (Friday, May 22) on We Are Hear's "Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale", hosted by HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale.

Asked what he has been working on during the coronavirus crisis, Taylor said (see video below): "I secretly recorded my first solo album. I did with the band I've been using for my solo shows for years, and just a bunch of people that I've been working with forever. So it's Jason [Christopher on bass], Dustin [Schoenhofer] on drums, from WALLS OF JERICHO and countless other things, and [guitarist] Zach Throne, who I've been jamming with for a long time, and Tooch [guitarist Christian Martucci], actually, from STONE SOUR. All five of us did it. We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live. And it's dope — really, really cool."

Regarding the material that will appear on the album, Taylor said: "All the songs are things that I've written over the years but they didn't really fit with either band. So it's stuff that I've just kind of been sitting on. And I realized — I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, 'Geez, I've got all these songs.' And I've been kind of talking about doing a solo album anyway, and I was just, like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.' And picking those guys was the perfect combo, 'cause we all just love the same kinds of music — the same kinds of rock, the same kinds of punk, the same kinds of metal, the same kinds of everything — and we all were able to incorporate those influences into everything."

Taylor went on to say that "it's been really hard to not talk about" the project since the completion of the recording sessions. "But we're really stoked," he added. "And the label didn't throw up when they heard it."

Corey previously told WhatCulture Music about the musical direction of his solo LP: "It's definitely going to be rock-based, but it's going to be rock meets so many different things. There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you're going to want to sing along to. That's just who I am, and I'm not going to fight who I am."

Taylor told told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that solo album will feature guest appearances by a number of well-known musicians from other groups. "I'm gonna have a core band that goes in, but I'm definitely gonna have a bunch of my friends come in and do some stuff," he said.

Corey has said that his solo album wouldn't arrive before 2021.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

