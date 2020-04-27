SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Auctioning Off Guitars For COVID-19 Relief

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has announced a special guitar auction with eBay for charity to benefit Direct Relief in support of their COVID-19 response efforts. The auction is live now at www.ebay.com/coreytaylor and is set to run through Thursday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, New York Times best-selling author and actor handpicked 13 guitars from his personal collection and signed them for fans to bid on. Among electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, select highlights include his gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 #237 of only 400 in perfect condition, a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender Acoustic, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature #87 out of only 200, a black SDGR Bass, and more. Every guitar comes with a case and a certificate of authenticity.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Direct Relief — less shipping and processing fees. In addition, as part of eBay's response to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, from now through May 31, eBay will match dollar for dollar, up to $1 million, when you support Direct Relief.

Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide PPE and essential medical items to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization's mission spoke directly to Taylor, and he stepped up by giving fans the chance to own a piece of his history for an important initiative.

