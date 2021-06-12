SLIPKNOT's CLOWN Drops Another New Solo Song, 'Brainwash Love - Feed The Worms Birds'

SLIPKNOT's M. Shawn Crahan, also known as Clown, has just released another solo song, "Brainwash Love - Feed The Worms Birds". Like the two previously released tracks, "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" and "Live Your Life", "Brainwash Love - Feed The Worms Birds" brings together ambient elecronic soundscapes that are a far cry from most of SLIPKNOT's musical output.

Crahan is not only the co-founder, percussionist, production designer and artistic visionary of SLIPKNOT, one of the world's biggest metal bands, he is a multi-faceted musician (DIRTY LITTLE RABBITS, TO MY SURPRISE, THE BLACK DOTS OF DEATH), a painter and photographer whose work has been exhibited in galleries globally and published in the 2012 book "The Apocalyptic Nightmare Journey", a director and videographer, having directed a string of music videos for music artists, including SLIPKNOT, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, the 2016 movie adaptation of graphic novel "Officer Downe" and SLIPKNOT's own "Day Of The Gusano" and "Pollution" movies. He also has an extensive body of studio work, having produced albums for MUDVAYNE, DOWNTHESUN, GIZMACHI and 40 BELOW SUMMER and helmed remixes for the likes of BRING ME THE HORIZON, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, SUICIDE SILENCE, MARILYN MANSON, AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE and ESCAPE THE FATE, among others. He is also an actor, having starred as the carny "Tamer" in the 2012 movie "The Devil's Carnival", and an entrepreneur, guiding the development and blending of SLIPKNOT's No. 9 whiskey in collaboration with Iowa distillery Cedar Ridge. The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 30 million records with SLIPKNOT, whose last three albums debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the U.K. albums chart.

SLIPKNOT has spent the last few months working on the follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album.

Last month, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor told the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that he and his bandmates had "a bunch of really cool stuff" for the new disc.

"We Are Not Your Kind" came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

The 2021 incarnation of SLIPKNOT's "Knotfest Roadshow" will take place this fall. Support will come from three Grammy-nominated heavy music luminaries, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE.

The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off following the band's previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. The "Knotfest Roadshow"'s first official date happens at Tinley Park, Illinois on September 28, with the tour then snaking its way across the U.S., wrapping up in Arizona in early November.

