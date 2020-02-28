SLIPKNOT Was 'Blown Away' By Fan Response To 'We Are Not Your Kind' Album

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has told Metro that he and his bandmates were surprised at the success of their latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which went to the top of the charts in a number of countries, including the U.S.

"It was fantastic," he said. "It was honestly something that we didn't expect. At this point in our career, it would honestly be ridiculous to expect a No. 1. Twenty years, the music that we make, the constant shift in the genre, people's tastes, the way streams are counted and whatever. It's all crazy. It shouldn't have happened."

Taylor added that he isn't quite sure what it is about this LP that made its reception so different from the others.

"We were honestly blown away," he said. "It's our highest-charting album ever. It was probably our most human, in that it was so well rounded and mature and yet had that same ferocity that we try to approach everything with, so we couldn't be prouder. It's made me go back and listen to the album thinking, 'What the hell did we put on this thing that's allowed people to connect? Which track was it?' Trying to find the keystone."

Last month, "We Are Not Your Kind" was officially certified silver in the United Kingdom for equivalent sales of 60,000 units.

The platinum, gold and silver certifications awarded by the British Phonographic Industry in recognition of sales milestones have included audio streaming data since June 2015, with 1,000 streams counting as one "sale."

When it was first released last August, "We Are Not Your Kind" landed at No. 1 on the U.K. album chart — 18 years after SLIPKNOT first topped the list with 2001's "Iowa". "We Are Not Your Kind" delivered combined units of close to 32,000, comprised of 22,000 physical sales, 5,000 downloads and over 4,000 equivalent sales.

In the U.S., "We Are Not Your Kind" sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Of that sum, 102,000 were in album sales.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

The LP was SLIPKNOT's fifth top 10 effort on the Billboard 200. The Iowa-based masked metallers previously landed in the top 10 with 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter" (No. 1), 2008's "All Hope Is Gone" (No. 1), 2004's "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" (No. 2) and 2001's "Iowa" (No. 3).

"We Are Not Your Kind" was once again recorded at a Los Angeles studio with producer Greg Fidelman, who engineered and mixed "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" and helmed ".5: The Gray Chapter".