SLIPKNOT Vinyl Box Set Is 'Definitely' In Band's Future, Says CLOWN

SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Murphy Quint, the head distiller at Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery, recently answered a number of questions submitted by members of the band's fan club, Outside The 9. Part two of the question-and-answer session can be seen below.

Asked if there is a possibility of a vinyl box set containing all the SLIPKNOT albums, Crahan replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The cool thing about vinyl is that it brings a lot of possibilities for art. So the possibility to have a collection of all of 'em would be amazing. There's always that opportunity. It's just time; what we're working on at the moment. But that is a really, really good idea, because growing up, you can imagine, being 51, I grew up in record stores looking at vinyl and seeing large photos really helping me sort of dive into what I thought the thought process of this band would be. So to have a collection of all of 'em, especially if they were all very different and sort of collectively showed the art throughout the years, I think it'd be a very colorful, beautiful piece. So I definitely that's something in our future, for sure."

Last October, Crahan confirmed that SLIPKNOT has been using some of the downtime during the coronavirus crisis to work on new material.

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

In early 2020, Crahan said that a set of 11 previously unreleased songs recorded by four members of SLIPKNOT during the sessions for its 2008 LP "All Hope Is Gone" will arrive at some point during the "We Are Not Your Kind" touring cycle.

Crahan revealed the existence of the music in 2018, saying that he, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson wrote and laid down the more psychedelic-flavored tunes at a separate studio during an impasse in the recording of "All Hope Is Gone".

