SLIPKNOT: 'Unmasked: All Out Life' Documentary Now Available In Full For Global Viewers

BBC Radio 1's SLIPKNOT documentary "Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life", which was previously only available on Radio 1's channel on iPlayer, has now been uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed in its entirety below.

"Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life" is described as "a unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and contentious heavy metal bands of all time: SLIPKNOT. The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in front of an intimate audience. The six tracks, one from each of the band's albums, transport the group, acknowledged by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting. The film highlights the group's phenomenal 25-year career, revealing how one of the most relentless and intense-sounding groups ever have struggled with drink, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their peers and picked up a Grammy along the way, whilst staying as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever."

Last month, SLIPKNOT postponed its previously announced tour of Asia, including the band's two-day Knotfest Japan festival, because of "global health concerns" amid the spread of coronavirus.

SLIPKNOT spent the last year touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out in August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

"We Are Not Your Kind"'s sales in the U.S. were boosted by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with SLIPKNOT's summer 2019 tour.

