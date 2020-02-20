SLIPKNOT To Be Joined By ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST And More At First-Ever KNOTFEST AT SEA

February 20, 2020

Knotfest At Sea, the inaugural cruise event from the music and lifestyle phenomenon Knotfest, created by the metal band SLIPKNOT, has today announced the first bands that will be joining the lineup when the cruise sets sail from Barcelona on August 10. As well as two headline sets from SLIPKNOT, the cruise will feature a killer lineup of performances from ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST, SKINDRED, HO99O9, HIGHER POWER and SLEEP TOKEN, with more to be announced.

Rooms on this historic voyage are already on sale from KnotfestAtSea.com with flexible payment options available. Fans that attend the cruise will not only enjoy a monster lineup of the best heavy bands the world has to offer, but will also have access to an array of unique on-board experiences. These include:

* A live Q&A with members of SLIPKNOT
* A Sid DJ/MC set
* A SLIPKNOT Whiskey Tasting & Discussion with Clown (limited capacity)
* A signing with Mick Thomson (limited capacity)
* A drum workshop with Jay Weinberg
* A bass clinic with VMan
* 20 years of SLIPKNOT memorabilia showcased throughout the ship

Speaking on joining the first-ever Knotfest At Sea, BEHEMOTH frontman Nergal says: "Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with SLIPKNOT comes to an end in a few days and it's been our biggest in Europe to date! But I'm beyond excited that our comradeship with SLIPKNOT ain't over yet… for we're teaming up with them again for Knotfest At Sea! We look forward to feasting again this summer!"

DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara adds: "DEVILDRIVER is extremely honored to be asked to play the first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We cannot wait to sail the high seas together with SLIPKNOT and this killer lineup of bands. So raise the Skull & Crossbones and prepare for a party at sea."

The Knotfest brand continues to expand around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest. In additional new territory for 2020, the first-ever Knotfest UK will take place at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22. The event will be headlined by SLIPKNOT, with a lineup still to be announced.

COMMENTS

