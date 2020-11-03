SLIPKNOT Teases 2021 South American KNOTFEST Stops In Chile, Colombia And Brazil

SLIPKNOT has released a teaser for the 2021 South American installments of its curated music festival Knotfest. Dates are apparently planned for Brazil, Chile and Colombia, with the video instructing fans to follow the @KnotfestChile @KnotfestCo and @KnotfestBrasil Instagram handles for further updates.

Earlier in the year, SLIPKNOT canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

The first-ever Knotfest UK was scheduled to take place at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes in August, but has been postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", came out in August 2019. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

