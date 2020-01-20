SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST And MOTÖRHEAD 'Pop! Rocks' Figures From FUNKO Coming Soon

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has been revealing new products all day today at London Toy Fair, including several new artist collaborations. Among the bands that Funko has partnered with are SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST, MOTÖRHEAD and ZZ TOP. Check out the new collaborations below.

The London Toy Fair takes place at Olympia on January 21-23.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD and Rob Zombie.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

