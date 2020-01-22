SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE And LIMP BIZKIT To Headline ROCK USA Festival

January 22, 2020 0 Comments

LIMP BIZKIT, SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE will headline the 10th-anniversary edition of the Rock USA festival, set to take place July 16-18 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

More than 40 acts will perform at the event, which began in 2011 and is put on by the same company, Hypervibe, Inc., that produces Country USA.

Also scheduled to appear at this year's Rock USA are PAPA ROACH, ICE CUBE, HALESTORM, CHEVELLE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, ANTHRAX, HELLYEAH and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

The billing is as follows:

Thursday, July 16

LIMP BIZKIT
HALESTORM
CHEVELLE
AVATAR
FEVER 333
WAGE WAR
WE CAME AS ROMANS
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
I SEE STARS
BONES UK
SAUL
SMILE EMPTY SOUL
BAD OMENS
STITCHED UP HEART
JOYOUS WOLF
SEPTEMBER MOURNING

Friday, July 17

ROB ZOMBIE
ICE CUBE
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
HELLYEAH
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
THE GLORIOUS SONS
KNOCKED LOOSE
ATTILA
ESCAPE THE FATE
OTHERWISE
CARNIFEX
THROUGH FIRE
BRKN LOVE
ROYAL BLISS
THE COLD STARES

Saturday, July 18

SLIPKNOT
PAPA ROACH
ANTHRAX
STEEL PANTHER
OF MICE & MEN
BAD WOLVES
ALL THAT REMAINS
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
EMMURE
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
CROBOT
CHERRY BOMBS
HE IS LEGEND
ISLANDER
TENSE MACHINE

"I'm tired of hearing 'rock is dead,'" says Derek Liebhauser, president of Hypervibe, Inc. "We had nearly 20% growth in attendance last year, and that number continues to grow. Every year, there are more people, showing more energy and passion for rock music and rock festivals like this one, and it feels like such an honor to be a part of that."

This is the third summer in a row Zombie has been booked as a headliner. The past two years, his set had to be called off due to thunderstorms.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 29 at 4 p.m. CT at rockusaoshkosh.com.

