SLIPKNOT, ROB ZOMBIE And LIMP BIZKIT To Headline ROCK USA Festival

LIMP BIZKIT, SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE will headline the 10th-anniversary edition of the Rock USA festival, set to take place July 16-18 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

More than 40 acts will perform at the event, which began in 2011 and is put on by the same company, Hypervibe, Inc., that produces Country USA.

Also scheduled to appear at this year's Rock USA are PAPA ROACH, ICE CUBE, HALESTORM, CHEVELLE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, ANTHRAX, HELLYEAH and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

The billing is as follows:

Thursday, July 16

LIMP BIZKIT

HALESTORM

CHEVELLE

AVATAR

FEVER 333

WAGE WAR

WE CAME AS ROMANS

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

I SEE STARS

BONES UK

SAUL

SMILE EMPTY SOUL

BAD OMENS

STITCHED UP HEART

JOYOUS WOLF

SEPTEMBER MOURNING

Friday, July 17

ROB ZOMBIE

ICE CUBE

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

HELLYEAH

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

THE GLORIOUS SONS

KNOCKED LOOSE

ATTILA

ESCAPE THE FATE

OTHERWISE

CARNIFEX

THROUGH FIRE

BRKN LOVE

ROYAL BLISS

THE COLD STARES

Saturday, July 18

SLIPKNOT

PAPA ROACH

ANTHRAX

STEEL PANTHER

OF MICE & MEN

BAD WOLVES

ALL THAT REMAINS

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

EMMURE

INSANE CLOWN POSSE

CROBOT

CHERRY BOMBS

HE IS LEGEND

ISLANDER

TENSE MACHINE

"I'm tired of hearing 'rock is dead,'" says Derek Liebhauser, president of Hypervibe, Inc. "We had nearly 20% growth in attendance last year, and that number continues to grow. Every year, there are more people, showing more energy and passion for rock music and rock festivals like this one, and it feels like such an honor to be a part of that."

This is the third summer in a row Zombie has been booked as a headliner. The past two years, his set had to be called off due to thunderstorms.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 29 at 4 p.m. CT at rockusaoshkosh.com.